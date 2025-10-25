Local distillery to close all Washington, Oregon tasting rooms

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Heritage Distilling Company has announced it will close all five of its retail tasting rooms in Washington and Oregon by December 31.

The move is part of a strategic transition to reduce operating expenses and shift to a more asset-light business model, according to a spokesperson. The company cited rising state taxes, regulatory challenges, and changing consumer preferences as factors making tasting room operations unsustainable.

CEO Justin Stiefel noted that the restructuring will help the company focus on higher-margin areas like direct-to-consumer sales, wholesale expansion, and partnerships through its Tribal Beverage Network program, while reducing annual operating costs by over $5 million.

Employees affected by the closures will receive severance packages, accrued sick time payouts, and continued health coverage. Heritage Distilling emphasized its commitment to customers and communities, encouraging patrons to visit the tasting rooms before they close.

