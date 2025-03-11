Local concern rising after stock market plunge

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The U.S. stock market saw a deeper sell-off on Monday as investors reacted to ongoing economic uncertainties, including trade policies and concerns over tariffs.

The S&P 500 fell 2.7%, bringing it nearly 9% below its all-time high from the previous month. At its lowest point, the index was down 3.6%, marking its worst single-day decline since 2022. That year, rising inflation fueled recession fears, though the economy ultimately avoided a downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 890 points, or 2.1%, after recovering from an earlier loss of more than 1,100 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite slid 4%.

Although western Washington is on the other side of the country, locals are still watching what happens on Wall Street.

“My concern is that all of our retirement money is evaporating,” said Lisa Kline at Bellevue’s Downtown Park. “It’s a real big concern for all the Baby Boomers,” she said.

“It affects my income in a way, long term,” said retired man Thaddeus Powell, of Bellevue. “If I can’t rely on the market, then I have to find something else to do. And, like I said, being [with a] disability, it’s pretty hard to get a job that way because I can’t work eight hours a day.”

Those issues came into sharp relief after the stock market had its worst day so far in 2025. Dropping nearly 1,200 points before rebounding slightly to end the day down nearly 900 points.

Dana Grigg, a Seattle-based investment advisor, said people should be concerned about a possible rocky road ahead.

“So, yes,” Grigg said. “The road could be rocky, but always remember, that’s why we get excess returns as investors because we’re willing to weather those storms.”

That seemed to be of little comfort here.

“I think we have, it is what it is, you know,” said Bellevue man Scott Penner. “I just wonder how long people are going to put up with it?”

It likely won’t be long before we begin to get those answers.

The stock market opens for business again Tuesday morning.

