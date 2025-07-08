Local casino’s major renovation now open to the public

Tulalip Resort Casino’s major upgrade is now open to the public.

The new expansion added more than 70,000 square feet of space and cost more than $60 million, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

“It’s quite expensive, but it’s an investment,” Teri Gobin, chairwoman of the Tulalip Tribes’ board of directors, told the media outlet. “I hate to call it a gaming operation because it’s an economic decision the tribe makes to fund our government.”

Patrons will find a new gaming room with a ceiling designed to resemble a flowing river, featuring lighting that mimics rippling water and fishing nets. The blue carpet with copper accents is meant to reflect the Tulalip Tribes’ shoreline, The Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

Tulalip Resort Casino touts 2 new entrances

The casino also added 400 more slot machines and a new bar with a heated patio. Customers can now enter from two new entrances on the east and north sides of the building, according to the media outlet.

The casino, at 10200 Quil Ceda Boulevard in Tulalip, now covers more than 270,000 square feet.

