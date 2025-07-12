Live music, outdoor theater, and seafood BBQ: What to do in Seattle this weekend

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

It isn’t a holiday weekend, but it is a BUSY weekend packed with things to do, BUT there are also construction projects that are going to most likely impact your travel plans, so plan ahead!

The Summer festival season is in full swing and this weekend you can enjoy a feast from the sea at the Ballard Seafood Festival, which features live music, tons of tasty seafood including the specialty salmon BBQ, plus the vendors, plenty of fun for the kids especially Festi-Bowl, which is an all-ages, all-abilities skateboard event on Saturday. The Ballard Seafood Fest runs through the weekend.

Over in West Seattle, it is time for West Seattle Summer Fest! Enjoy everything West Seattle has to offer while doing all your festival favorites like enjoying live music, shopping, eating local, hanging out with the kids at the Kids Zone, and plenty more. You also might have heard of the Seattle Saunter earlier this year; the Super Saunters are back with a West Seattle version on Saturday. The walk will start at the West Seattle Water Taxi at 9 a.m.

At the Seattle Center on Saturday, the Polish Festival Seattle will be from noon to 7 p.m. Things get started with a parade, then there will be tons of Polish music, traditional dances, cooking demonstrations, and plenty of ways to learn about Polish culture.

Fantagraphics is putting on the Hot Off the Press Book Fair on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a variety of comics, zines, and music from over 50 regional and national artists. Plus, there will be live music, celebrating 40 years of Fallout Records. There will also be refreshments!

In Downton Edmonds, the sounds of live music and more will be performed from the front steps of homes, in yards, and at business fronts during PorchFest! If you are someone who loves all types of music, this event provides everything from rock to electronic, folk to funk, opera to ambient, and plenty more. See the whole map and more at porchfestedmonds.com

Enjoy the weather with sunshine and a show during the Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival, Saturday and Sunday at Volunteer Park. Throughout the weekend, you will find performances across three areas of the park. Performances range from 40 minutes to 2 hours, so be sure to visit the schedule on the event’s website so you can plan ahead.

There’s a free showing of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” at Cal Anderson Park tonight at 6:30 p.m. This is part of Center City Cinema 2025, which shows free outdoor movies at parks across the city throughout the summer. The movie is free to attend, and you can bring your chairs and blankets!

The Seattle Storm are also in town this weekend, taking on the Connecticut Sun tonight at 7 p.m. and the Washington Mystics Sunday at 3 p.m.

