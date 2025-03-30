Liquid egg products recalled due to possible cleaning solution contamination

A recall is underway for a liquid egg product because it might contain a cleaning solution chemical.

It’s unclear if the product was sold in Washington state.

But the U.S. Agriculture Department advises you should check your refrigerator for a liquid egg product sold under the brand names “Egg Beaters” and “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs”.

The products are made by Cargill Kitchen Solutions of Lake Odessa, Michigan.

The recall involves more than 212,000 lbs. of liquid egg products.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday the product could contain sodium hypochlorite, which is used in a cleaning solution.

The liquid egg items were produced on March 12 and 13, 2025.

Here is a list of the products that are involved in the recall:

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” with a “Use By” date of AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” with a “Use By” date of AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” with a “Use By” date of MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” with a “Use By” date of AUG 10 2025.

Each of these products can also be identified with an establishment number that is ink-jetted on the carton that reads, “G1804.”

The company believes the products were shipped to distributors in Ohio and Texas. They were then sent to supermarkets and food outlets in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa.

But according to the USDA’s FSIS, it is also possible some of the products were shipped around the rest of the country.

Food safety experts say the possible contamination was discovered when FSIS received a tip about the problem. Officials conducted an investigation and did a thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution.

Government scientists have come to the conclusion that using the products should not cause adverse health consequences. Since they believe the health risk is “negligible,” the FSIS issued what is called a “Class III” recall.

Authorities say, so far, they have not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

But they emphasize that anyone who is concerned about an illness should check with a healthcare provider.

Officials say it’s possible the contaminated liquid egg product could be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

They say, if a product is found, it should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have questions about food safety, you can call a USDA toll-free Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

You can also send questions by email, to MPHotline@usda.gov.

If you’d like to report a concern about any meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day, at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

