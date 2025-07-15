Lime rolls out pilot programs in two more Washington cities

Lime, the world’s largest shared electric vehicle company, is rolling out service in two more Washington cities.

The company is expanding to Everett and Woodinville.

Lime says it’s launching a pilot in Everett with a small fleet of Lime’s e-scooters. Meanwhile, Woodinville will see both e-scooters and e-bikes.

In June, Seattle riders took a record-breaking 1,055,438 trips, making it one of the first cities in North America to surpass 1 million rides in a single month.

The company says this was the best-ever month for Seattle and also marks an 84% increase since last year.

“Our expansion into Everett and Woodinville is a direct response to this success, allowing us to bring reliable, green transportation options to even more communities and further connect Washingtonians to transit and their destinations,” said Hayden Harvey, Director of Government Relations at Lime.

The expansion is just in time for riders to take advantage of Lime and Velocia’s Bike and Scoot to Transit Program to get discounts on rides.

The program is in partnership with King County Metro, the Seattle Department of Transportation, and Sound Transit.

It enables Lime riders to earn free transit tickets and future shared micromobility rides for taking rides to designated transit hubs, including Link light rail stations in Seattle, Shoreline, and Redmond as well as Rapid Ride H Line stations along the Delridge corridor in Southwest Seattle.

By connecting their Lime accounts to Metro’s Transit GO rewards platform, users receive incentives to further decarbonize their daily commutes.

