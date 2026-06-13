Lime offers valet parking and discounted rides ahead of World Cup games

SEATTLE — Lime announced an expansion it’s operations in Seattle ahead of increased travel during the World Cup.

New ride prices include a New Fan Pass, offering 90 minutes of travel for $12.99, which is more than 70% lower than standard pricing.

The company will also offer dedicated valet parking at specific events and on-the-ground support to help riders navigate the city.

According to Lime’s website, valet parking with be available for match days at the following locations:

Occidental Ave S & Washington St.

Pier 48

2nd Ave S & Main St.

3rd Ave S & Jackson St.

4th Ave S & Edgar Martinez

In a press release, Lime said increasing available transport and providing on-the-ground support and parking are designed to reduce street congestion as thousands make their way to the games.

“We’re excited to support Seattle during such a major moment for the city, and to help residents and visitors get where they need to go throughout the summer,” said Parker Dawson, the senior regional lead of government relations at Lime.

The New Fan Pass is available for purchase from June 5 through July 19 and lasts 5 days.

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