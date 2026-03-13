Light snow in WA lowlands creates slushy Friday morning commute

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Some Seattle residents woke up to light snowfall and slushy road conditions on Friday morning.

A round of wintry weather moved through Western Washington early Friday, bringing brief snowfall to some lowland areas before slightly warmer temperatures began turning most of the precipitation back to rain, according to KIRO 7 News.

Forecasters say the difference between seeing snow or just rain largely came down to small changes in temperature. Morning readings across much of the region hovered between about 34 and 37 degrees. Locations closer to the mid-30s were more likely to see snow mixing in, while slightly warmer spots experienced only rain.

Marginal temperatures brought brief snowfall to some Western Washington lowlands

Snow levels dropped low enough that flakes could fall in areas below about 500 feet in elevation around the Puget Sound region. In many places, the snow was not expected to stick for long.

Some grassy areas or cooler spots could pick up light accumulation, but meteorologists say most snow in the lowlands should melt quickly as temperatures rise later in the day.

Even without widespread accumulation, the slushy mix could create slick conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses where temperatures tend to run colder. Drivers are urged to use caution during the morning commute.

By the afternoon, warmer temperatures should turn most of the precipitation in the lowlands back to rain.

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