Light Rail services temporarily suspended between Capitol Hill and SODO stations until Sunday

SEATTLE — Sound Transit announced that services between Seattle’s Capitol Hill and SODO stations will be suspended from Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 16.

Normal operations are scheduled to resume at the start of service Monday, Feb. 17.

“During this time, crews will be performing systems integration tests on the control signals that will command future 1 and 2 Line trains. These tests will include train movements between the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel and Judkins Park Station. Power to the system will remain active and trains will be moving, but the nature of the tests require full closure for passenger service,” Sound Transit said.

Sound Transit will provide Link Shuttle buses to transport passengers. The buses will run approximately every 10-15 minutes and stop at all stations between Capitol Hill and SODO.

Passengers travelling southbound from Capitol Hill station will have to get off the train and take the shuttle, reconnecting at SODO station if they are continuing to travel south. The same will be true for passengers heading north through SODO station, who will exit at SODO and reconnect at Capitol Hill for the remainder of their journey. Link trains will be operating every 15 minutes from Lynnwood City Center to Capitol Hill and from Angle Lake to SODO.

The next scheduled disruption will be a single-day closure on Sunday, Feb. 23.

