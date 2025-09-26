Level 3 ‘Leave Now!’ evacuation orders issued for residents near Blewett Pass

INGALLS CREEK, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 “GO NOW!” evacuation order for Valley-Hi and Ingalls Creek residents.

Residents on Nahahum Canyon Road and all of Warner Canyon were also told to “GO NOW” and to “evacuate the canyon immediately.

“Current conditions present a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of persons within this area,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Sugarloaf Fire is continuing to spread because of wind.

An American Red Cross Shelter is available at the Entiat Warehouse Community Church at 14916 US 97A in Entiat.

This is a developing story.

