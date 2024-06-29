Leavenworth Oktoberfest announces ticket on-sale, lineup

The Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce announced today that admission tickets for Oktoberfest in Leavenworth, one of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country, will be available for purchase starting Monday, July 1.

The popular festival is scheduled for October 4-5, 11-12, and 18-19. It will take place throughout the Bavarian Village, featuring three stages of live entertainment and beer gardens located at the Leavenworth Festhalle and Front Street Park.

Tickets and festival merchandise can be purchased at leavenworth.org/oktoberfest.

Recently named one of the Top 13 Outdoor Festivals in the country by Outside Magazine, Oktoberfest in Leavenworth will host standout musicians on three stages.

This year’s headliners include Die Jungen Weststeirer and Pech und Schwefel from Austria, West Coast Prost, S Bahn, and the showstopper Manuela Horn. Other popular acts include The Europa Band, Michael Stoessl, Aqua-Nets, European Takeout, Smilin’ Scandanavians, AlpenFolk, Ted Lunka Polka Band, Leavenworth Alphorns, and the Hosen Ones.

Attendees are encouraged to don their best Trachten (traditional Bavarian garments), purchase tickets early, and make plans to join the festivities.

For more information, visit leavenworth.org.

©2024 Cox Media Group