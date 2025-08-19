At least 4 injured in US 2 crash near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all lanes on US 2 in both directions, near the Nason Creek Rest Area, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Multiple vehicles were involved and at least four people were injured, according to WSP.

The extent of their injuries is unknown, though people stuck at the scene reported a helicopter that had arrived to take folks to the hospital.

WSP reported “serious” injuries but did not elaborate.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. The area is about 18 miles outside of Leavenworth, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“Roadway is completely blocked and will be for several hours while our troopers investigate. Updates to follow,” WSP wrote on X.

Seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

