Leashed dogs now allowed inside Washington State Ferries

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has updated its pet policy and will now allow leashed dogs in all passenger areas, except in food galleys.

WSDOT says big dogs must remain on the floor, while small dogs can sit on their owner’s lap or be kept in a carrier.

The updated policy is part of a trial launched in response to customer feedback and aligned with other transit agencies and will run until February 2026.

Service animals remain to be allowed in all public areas on ferries in accordance with state laws.

Other pets must be kept in a carrier and livestock must be in an enclosure at all times, WSDOT said in a release.

The Department encourages feedback during the trial and for more information, you can visit wsdot.wa.gov.

