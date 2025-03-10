Lease for Seattle’s only federal park could be terminated

SEATTLE — The Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park and dozens of other Interior Department leases could end in the Trump administration’s bid to cut federal spending.

There was a rush of the 21st-century kind to get into this museum dedicated to the Gold Rush that helped define the West and Seattle in the mid-1800s.

David Lee is here from China.

“I love the history,” said Lee. “Yes, that’s why I come.”

What he didn’t know is that he may be among the last to visit the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park. The Trump administration is considering terminating its lease with the historic Cadillac Hotel, which would in effect close the park.

“The building is the park,” said Rob Smith. “That’s where you go. That’s where you experience history.”

Smith is regional director of the National Parks Conservation Association, a parks advocacy group. He insists these parks make up just 1/15th of the national budget and attract more than 300 million visitors every year.

“And the thing is, it’s a good return on investment,” he said, “because for every dollar the taxpayer gives to the National Parks Service you get $10 or $15 back.”

Just last month, a thousand newly hired National Park Service employees were fired. Then last week, a California congressman released a list of dozens of leases under the Department of the Interior that could be ended in a bid to slash the federal budget.

But Aaron Harris says the Klondike might be a victim of its small size and lack of national visibility. Especially when compared with California’s decades-long promotion of its own gold rush history.

“Seattle does have so many aspects of its identity,” he said, “I think this part is promoted as much as other aspects.”

KIRO 7 is being told this is not a done deal.

So, Smith suggests those who want the Klondike to remain open to let their Congressional representatives know, in a bid to keep this park right here.

©2025 Cox Media Group