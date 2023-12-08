Learn how to become a firefighter with upcoming Diversity and Recruitment Workshop

Wash. — Sunday is the last day to learn how to become a firefighter by registering for the upcoming King County Diversity and Recruitment Workshop.

“Don’t miss this FREE chance to learn about the firefighter hiring process and get to meet mentors in the field,” said a spokesperson with the Bothell Fire Department.

The workshop will be hosted by the Shoreline Fire Department and will help you learn everything you need to start and maintain a career as a firefighter or paramedic, according to the organizers.

The topics covered in this workshop will include:

Firefighter written exam preparation.

Oral board interview preparation.

Wellness and fitness requirements and preparation.

Psych and background check expectations and preparation.

A Day in the Life of a Firefighter.

To sign up, visit this link.

©2023 Cox Media Group