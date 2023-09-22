Leaked memo from Snohomish Medical Examiner warns of new fentanyl pills

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — An internal memo that was accidentally released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office warns of a new deadly batch of fentanyl pills.

The new colorful pills have been found in at least two Western Washington jurisdictions, including the Tulalip Reservation.

The pills resemble previous rainbow fentanyl found in Washington and are marked with an “M30.”

However, the memo says that the pills are more deadly than the previous varieties.

The Tulalip Police Department also sent out a release after these new pills were found by The Tulalip Drug Task Force.

“These fentanyl pills are located in the community in solid blue pill form,” said a spokesperson. “We feel as if the community needs to be aware of the potential danger of fentanyl and how these rainbow fentanyl pills are being manufactured to target young children.”

There have been five fentanyl overdose deaths between Sept. 17th and Sept. 20th according to the King County Medical Examiner. Two were in Federal Way, two were in Seattle and one was in Sea-Tac.

KIRO 7 has not been able to confirm a link between the new fentanyl pills and those five deaths.

We did reach out to Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office who said that nearly all street drugs are almost certainly laced with Fentanyl.

“When they’re cutting this stuff up if they cut too much in yours or don’t mix it well enough and you get a higher dose of fentanyl, people overdose and die. It happens every day. You can look across the news and find somewhere, somebody died of a fentanyl overdose,” said Moss.

This is a developing story.









