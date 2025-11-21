A newly filed federal lawsuit alleges that defects in a Tesla Model 3 caused a catastrophic crash and fire in Tacoma that killed a woman and critically injured her husband, according to court documents filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Jeffery Dennis and the estate of his late wife, Wendy Dennis, filed the complaint against Tesla on Nov. 21, claiming the 2018 Model 3 they owned suddenly accelerated without warning while they were driving west on South 56th Street on January 7, 2023.

The lawsuit states the car surged forward at full power for several seconds, forcing Jeff Dennis to swerve around other vehicles before the Tesla crashed into a utility pole at South 56th and South Washington Streets.

Video from a nearby business reportedly shows the Model 3 speeding and steering around traffic as the automatic emergency braking system failed to activate.

The complaint says Tesla designed its braking system to shut off during full acceleration, even if the computer incorrectly believes the driver is pressing the accelerator.

The vehicle allegedly exploded into flames immediately after impact.

Lawsuit: Tesla trapped Tacoma couple as car burst into deadly flames after sudden acceleration

The fire grew so rapidly that bystanders were unable to reach the couple, the lawsuit says.

Witnesses tried opening the doors, which the complaint says were designed to become inoperable without battery power, and also attempted to break windows with a baseball bat but were forced back by the heat.

Responders were eventually able to remove the couple from the burning vehicle, but Wendy Dennis died at the scene.

Jeff Dennis suffered severe burns and multiple traumatic injuries.

The filing argues that Tesla knew for years about reports of Sudden Uncommanded Acceleration—referred to in the lawsuit as “SUA”—across its vehicle lineup and had access to federal complaint data outlining similar incidents.

Plaintiffs cite dozens of NHTSA consumer complaints involving unexpected acceleration in Tesla models and allege Tesla vehicles have far higher SUA report rates than typical passenger vehicles.

Attorneys also claim Tesla’s battery pack design left its lithium-ion cells vulnerable to catastrophic damage in a frontal impact.

The lawsuit alleges the pack’s construction and chemistry increased the risk of “thermal runaway,” causing fires that are difficult for firefighters to extinguish and sometimes reignite — saying Tesla had known about this risk since at least 2010.

The complaint further argues that the Model 3’s flush electronic door handles and interior push-button door releases rely on the vehicle’s electrical system.

Because power can shut off after a collision, plaintiffs say the design left occupants trapped and prevented would-be rescuers from opening the doors during the fire.

The suit cites prior complaints from Tesla owners and first responders who reported difficulty opening doors during emergencies.

According to the filing, Tesla acted with negligence, gross negligence and misleading marketing by promoting its active-safety technology and fire-safety systems despite knowing about issues with acceleration, battery design and door operation.

Plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages under California law, and other financial relief related to wrongful death and Jeff Dennis’s long-term injuries.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to Tesla for comment.

