Lawsuit claims Jewish student targeted with slurs, threats at Seattle high school

A lawsuit has been filed against Seattle Public Schools and Dr. William Jackson, alleging antisemitic harassment against a student at Nathan Hale High School.

The complaint, filed by J.K., R.L., and their daughter M.K.L., details a series of antisemitic incidents throughout the 2023-2024 school year, culminating in a hate crime on May 22, 2024.

The family claims that the school administration failed to address the hostile environment, leading to significant emotional distress and educational disruption for M.K.L.

The lawsuit states that M.K.L. endured antisemitic slurs and threats, which were reported to Principal Dr. William Jackson and Vice Principal Makela Steward-Monroe, but no meaningful intervention was made.

According to the complaint, the harassment began following the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas.

M.K.L., a Jewish student, faced verbal abuse and threats from classmates, including being told to “kill herself” due to her Jewish identity.

The situation escalated with a planned walkout in support of Palestine, where M.K.L. was surrounded and spat on by other students.

Despite repeated reports to the administration, the family alleges that no action was taken to protect her.

The complaint describes a pervasive culture of antisemitism at Nathan Hale High School, with students drawing swastikas and making derogatory comments during Holocaust studies.

According to the lawsuit, the administration’s inaction allegedly emboldened students to continue their behavior.

On May 22, 2024, a group of approximately twenty students threatened to physically assault M.K.L., forcing her to hide in a classroom for safety.

The family claims this incident was the culmination of a year’s worth of unchecked harassment.

The lawsuit accuses Seattle Public Schools and Dr. Jackson of discrimination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence in care, and negligent supervision and training.

The family seeks damages for the emotional and educational harm suffered by M.K.L.

©2025 Cox Media Group