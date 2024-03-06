Lawmakers pass legislation expanding places where you can’t carry a gun

EVERETT, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers have passed legislation expanding the places where you’re not allowed to carry a firearm.

If the bill is signed by the governor, guns will be banned at zoos, aquariums, libraries and transit facilities.

We spoke to people at the Everett transit center to get their take on the bill. Commuter Kelly Monahan agreed that guns shouldn’t be allowed at transit facilities.

“Heck no! It’s dangerous. I just don’t like guns,” she said.

Jordan Washington, who was waiting for the bus Wednesday morning, said he can see both sides of the argument for and against the restrictions.

“Kind of mixed feelings. Some people do bring safety when they’re armed if they use it correctly and have gone through the proper training. (But) there are people that do have firearms illegally and try to harm people,” said Washington.

Commuter Melchor Garcia feels a bit different on the issue of carrying guns for a specific reason.

“I got shot,” he said.

He saw the logic in keeping a gun away from the often-crowded bus depot, but he also wonders if there is more he could do to protect himself.

“I feel like I should have something to protect my livelihood. Just to protect myself, because I’ve been in a situation where my life was at risk,” Garcia said.

The prohibition on guns would not apply to those who have a concealed pistol license, but it would also bar other weapons including explosives, slingshots, clubs, metal knuckles, or any knife.

During the Senate debate there was opposition to the bill. Sen. Mike Padden from the Spokane Valley spoke against Senate Bill 5444.

“It’s a bad bill that was made a little worse in the House, expanding definitions so that we have unfortunately, with the best of intentions, …(created) soft targets,” said Padden.

Other issues around the restrictions center on how such a ban would be enforced.

The bill has passed in the House and the Senate, but has not yet been signed into law by Gov. Inslee.

