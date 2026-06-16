‘Law enforcement will be out in force’: King County Sheriff’s Office ramps up presence for World Cup

The King County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up its visible presence on the ground and in the air as Seattle hosts World Cup matches this week, although officials noted there is no indication of any specific threat tied to the games.

King County Undersheriff Jeffrey Flohr said fans traveling in from the suburbs for Friday’s high-profile clash between the United States and Australia will see more deputies along key transit routes and near major gathering spots.

“As you start coming in from the outer areas, say the eastside in Redmond, or say down south at Federal Way, or up north from the Shoreline area, you’re going to see a larger presence of officers,” Flohr said. “They’re there to help. They’ll be visible in uniform, and as you get closer to where all of our fans and people celebrating are congregating, so you have more people in one place, you’re going to see more officers.”

The sheriff’s office is responsible for transit security, so much of that presence will be focused on people moving in and out of downtown ahead of and after matches. Flohr emphasized that the heightened visibility is about keeping crowds safe and moving smoothly, not about reacting to anything specific.

“So far, so good. We have no negative intelligence being passed on to us,” Flohr said. “We’re all working together with the FBI, the federal government, even back to the White House task force. Everybody’s working together in that unified command operations.”

In addition to officers on the ground, fans and downtown workers may notice law enforcement helicopters overhead during the events.

“Some of the other things you might notice, if you’re a fan or just somebody working downtown during those days, is both Guardian-One and a Spokane helicopter will be up in the air,” Flohr explained. “And it’s not for any particular reason, it’s just to have that ability to respond to any emergency we may have.”

‘Do not fly your drone’: King County Undersheriff warns operators of temporary flight restrictions

One of Flohr’s strongest warnings is directed at drone operators. Temporary flight restrictions are in effect around the stadiums and event zones, and flying a drone in those areas is illegal, even for casual hobbyists who may not realize they are in restricted airspace.

“I’ll put out a plug to folks: do not fly your drone,” Flohr said. “We’ve already contacted a few drone operators who shouldn’t be flying. Nothing nefarious, just people that aren’t paying attention, but the temporary flight restrictions are up and in effect around the stadiums, and you’re breaking the law if you fly.”

Flohr noted that for now, enforcement has focused on education and warnings rather than stiff penalties, but he urged people not to test the limits.

“I’m sharing that because I’ve actually watched on the screen today a couple of people get in trouble,” Flohr said.

Despite the warnings and the visible security footprint, Flohr’s overall message to fans is one of reassurance and encouragement to enjoy the World Cup atmosphere in Seattle.

“Have a good time, and drink your water if you’re out there,” he said. “Law enforcement will be out in force — on the streets, on transit, and in the sky, to keep the focus on the matches and the celebrations surrounding them.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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