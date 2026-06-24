Late night road work impacts Seattle, Eastside drivers this week

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has two overnight projects this week that will shut down multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 and I-90.

Bellevue: Interstate 90 between Bellevue Way and 150th Avenue

This particular leg of the pavement rehab project is in the eastbound direction of I-90 only, and also the I-405 ramps to eastbound I-90.

Closure details

The following closures are planned from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Friday morning, June 26:

Three lanes of eastbound I-90 between Bellevue Way S.E. and 150th Avenue S.E.

Northbound and southbound I-405 ramps to eastbound I-90.

Bellevue Way S.E. on-ramp to eastbound I-90.

Eastbound I-90 off-ramps to 148th and 150th avenues S.E.

Signed detours will guide people around ramp closures. This work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled with rain in the forecast towards the end of the week.

Contractor crews will use the closures for asphalt grinding and paving. This work supports a project that is repaving nearly 2 miles of eastbound I-90 in Bellevue.

The last time this section of I-90 was paved was in 2001.

Seattle: I-5 in Northgate

WSDOT is approaching the halfway point on a 10-week concrete panel replacement project that stretches between Shoreline and the Ship Canal Bridge. This week, WSDOT crews are focusing their work between Northgate and Lake City Way.

Both directions of Interstate 5 will have lane closures and ramp closures simultaneously. Work in the southbound direction is scheduled to wrap up on Wednesday, June 24, and through Friday, June 26, in the northbound direction.

Closure details

The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Wednesday morning, June 24:

Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between N.E. 130th and 85th streets.

Northgate Way N.E. on-ramp to southbound I-5.

Southbound I-5 off-ramp to N.E. 85th Street.

The following closures are planned from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Friday morning, June 26:

Three lanes of northbound I-5 between Lake City Way and just north of Northgate Way N.E.

Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Northgate Way N.E.

This regional pavement repair project will improve the driving surface in more than 70 locations in King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties. As part of this project, contractor crews are replacing 89 concrete panels along the I-5 corridor in Seattle and Shoreline.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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