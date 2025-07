Comedian and host of ‘Late Night,’ Seth Meyers, will be performing stand-up comedy at the Woodland Park Zoo on Friday, August 22.

Ticket proceeds will go toward the zoo’s animal care, education programs, and more than 30 conservation efforts locally and around the world, the zoo said in a release.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit zoo.org.

©2025 Cox Media Group