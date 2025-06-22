Large snapping turtle found roaming near river in Northeastern WA

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police (WDFW) says a common snapping turtle was seen on the Pend Oreille River.

The turtle was captured in a pen before someone contacted WDFW.

WDFW alerted their Aquatic Invasive Species unit, which came to retrieve the turtle so that it could be released back into the river.

Wildlife Police says that people swimming in the river last year also spotted a large snapping turtle traveling upstream towards Idaho.

Snapping turtles are a Class 3 prohibited species in Washington.

Snapping turtles are considered an aquatic invasive species (AIS).

AIS are organisms that spread beyond their native range, causing threats to the environment, economy, human health, and way of life.

This means that snapping turtles can’t be owned, trafficked, or introduced into the state of Washington.

WDFW asks that you contact their Aquatic Invasive Species hotline at 1-888-WDFW-AIS or email ais@dfw.wa.gov if you come across snapping turtles or any AIS.

