Numerous police at Federal Way apartment complex for possible shooting

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — An investigation is underway at a Federal Way apartment complex for what appears to have been a shooting early Thursday.

Numerous Federal Way Police officers are in the parking lot at the Avana Star Lake Apartments, at 2211 South Star Lake Road.

Video from the scene shows crime scene tape zig-zagging across the lot, and police barriers concealing the rear-end of two parked cars.

We contacted Federal Way Police for information, but a spokesperson only said that detectives were working to develop information. Details are expected to be provided later this morning.

A log of emergency dispatches for the Valley Communications Center showed police and medics were dispatched to the apartment complex for a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m., but that has yet to be confirmed by police.





