Large Queen Anne power outage caused by a faulty cable

SEATTLE — Around 5,200 Seattle City Light customers lost power in Seattle’s Queen Anne Neighborhood Sunday night. The outage started at 8:16 p.m. Power was restored just before 10 p.m. Seattle City Light says the outage was caused by a faulty cable.

Seattle Fire says they conducted at least one elevator rescue due to the outage. The rescue was on West Roy Street. KIRO 7 learned of multiple elevator rescue calls in the area during the outage, but that was the only one SFD could say for sure was a result of the outage.

This was the second major outage of the day for the city. Just before 5:30 p.m. 7,500 customers in Downtown Seattle and Beacon Hill lost power after mylar balloons contacted power lines. All power was restored in that outage by 7:30 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group