Power restored in Seattle after mylar balloons hit power lines

Seattle City Light says a large power outage that began just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday was caused by mylar balloons coming on contact with power lines.

The outage impacted around 7,500 PSE customers in Downtown Seattle and Beacon Hill. Power was restored by 7:30 p.m.

Power has been restored to the rest of those impacted by this outage.



PLEASE do not let mylar balloons go. If part of your celebration, cut and dispose of them after you're done with them. https://t.co/jl8AMrBI5E — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) July 29, 2024

Sound Transit reported that the outage is affecting transit and telecommunications around the International District/Chinatown Station.

