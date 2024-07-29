Local

Power restored in Seattle after mylar balloons hit power lines

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Large power outage affecting Downtown Seattle and Beacon Hill

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle City Light says a large power outage that began just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday was caused by mylar balloons coming on contact with power lines.

The outage impacted around 7,500 PSE customers in Downtown Seattle and Beacon Hill. Power was restored by 7:30 p.m.

Sound Transit reported that the outage is affecting transit and telecommunications around the International District/Chinatown Station.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read