Lanes reopened on southbound I-405 in Renton after crash with semi-truck

This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

All lanes on southbound I-405 in Renton have reopened after multiple cars were involved in a crash with a semi-truck.

Just one lane was open until the accident was cleared at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“If you plan on using SB I-405 to get to the airport this morning, you need to add 15 minutes at least to get through this crash scene in Renton,” KIRO traffic reporter Chris Sullivan said.

There was a backup of 2.5-3 miles, as of this reporting, causing delays of 15-20 minutes to morning commutes in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group