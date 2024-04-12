Lane reductions return this weekend for Revive I-5 work in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Crews will return to northbound Interstate 5 in South Seattle starting Friday night for more Revive I-5 work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said hundreds of concrete panels have already been replaced, but there is still more work to do.

Starting Friday, April 12, at 10 p.m., contractor crews will begin weekend-long lane reductions.

Crews will continue to replace broken and cracked concrete. The work depends on the weather and could be canceled by heavy rain.

Three lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed 24 hours a day between Albro Place and Columbian Way. The Bailey Street (Michigan/Corson) onramp to northbound I-5 will be closed during the work.

Two lanes will remain open all weekend.

The work will wrap up by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 15.

Drivers should be aware that there are several events this weekend, including Mariners games at T-Mobile Park.

This weekend is the seventh of about 13 weekend closures needed for the project.

Lane and ramp closures on I-5 will continue between Seattle and Tukwila until this fall.

















