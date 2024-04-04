Landslide risk causes emergency evacuation of some Mercer Island homes

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The risk of a potential landslide has sparked an emergency evacuation of some Mercer Island homes.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the city posted on its Facebook page that about 20 homes were being evacuated overnight near 95th Court Southeast because a leaking underground water pipe had made the soil unstable, putting homes at risk.

“If soil conditions worsen or the water line breaks, dangerous flooding or a landslide is possible,” the city said on its emergency management page.

Residents who live downstream of the leak were told to immediately leave their homes until further notice.

The problem was discovered late Wednesday afternoon when an engineer reviewed the soil conditions.

The 24-inch high-pressure water pipe, which is owned and maintained by Seattle Public Utilities, provides water to the island.

The city said Wednesday night that the utility was in the process of shutting off the water supply to the pipe, which would take six to eight hours.

Meanwhile, the island is getting water through a secondary main.

An evacuation center was established for residents and their pets at the Mercer Island Community & Event Center on Southeast 24th Street.

