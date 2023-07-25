Lakewood police investigating rash of break-ins after 27 cars smashed in 3 days

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County authorities are investigating a rash of car break-ins in Lakewood. There were 27 cars smashed in just three days.

Police said most of them happened at the Bluffs Condominiums on July 21. The others happened at another complex down the street.

Lakewood police said they believe one group is behind all of the crime.

“Witnesses saw two vehicles, they were both Kias, one was reported stolen, the other had no license plate, so I’m not sure if it was stolen or not,” said police. “They were chased out of the area after they saw them prowling cars.”

Officers said they tried to stop them but the suspects drove away. State law does not allow police to pursue suspects in car break-ins and thefts unless they are suspected of a violent crime.

Car break-ins seem to have become a bigger problem after the COVID pandemic started, according to data from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

In 2019, there were 46,000 reported thefts from cars. That number jumped to more than 52,000 in 2021.

We saw a slight decrease last year with around 51,000 reported thefts.









