LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Lakewood Police Department is hosting its 14th annual food and blood drive on November 29.

The event will be held in the parking lot across from the Lakewood Police Station at 9401 Lakewood Drive Southwest.

All non-perishable food items will be donated to the Emergency Food Network.

You can sign up by visiting this link and registering for an appointment.





©2023 Cox Media Group