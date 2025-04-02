Lakewood PD assistant chief on leave pending internal investigation

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The assistant chief at the Lakewood Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, a department spokesperson told KIRO 7.

Sgt. Charles Porche with Lakewood PD told KIRO 7 that John Unfred is on leave for an investigation into an alleged violation of department policy.

The investigation is ongoing so information is minimal. It’s unclear who is conducting the investigation.

Unfred was placed on leave on March 19 and will return upon the completion of the investigation.

As the second-in-command at the department, Porche said Unfred oversees many aspects of the department.

Capt. Jeff Alwine is the current acting Assistant Chief.

According to his LinkedIn, Unfred has been with the department for 20 years and has been the assistant chief for nearly 10.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Unfred for comment.









©2025 Cox Media Group