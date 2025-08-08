Lakewood to pay $420K to assistant police chief — if he retires by 2026

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Lakewood City Council approved an agreement on Monday that rescinds an investigation into former Assistant Police Chief John Unfred, as long as he retires by next spring.

In the settlement, Unfred will receive $420,998, excluding severance and other payouts, such as vacation and sick leave. According to the agreement, Unfred has to retire by March 31, 2026, or earlier.

“After four-and-a-half months of admin leave with no investigation done to clear my name, I am glad we were able to reach a resolution agreeable to both parties,” Unfred told The Tacoma News Tribune.

Lakewood assistant police chief settlement agreement

Police Chief Patrick Smith notified Unfred in March that a professional-standards investigation was being brought against him. Unfred was placed on leave and awaited the results of the investigation for months.

Mayor Jason Whalen commented on the notable frustration regarding the lack of information released on Unfred’s case. Whalen claimed the agreement arose from pending litigation, noting that cases like Unfred’s are typically discussed in private meetings.

“In a matter like this, there was no litigation filed, so there’s no public record of the claims and issues involved in litigation, which can be frustrating to the public,” Whalen said, according to The Tacoma News Tribune. “Resolutions are not unusual in city government, and resolutions exist to resolve fully, fairly, and faithfully — as best can be had — disputed interests and claims.”

The Lakewood City Council authorized interim city manager Tho Kraus to approve the settlement with Unfred.

Included in Lakewood’s agreement with Unfred, the City posted a press release on Tuesday announcing that Unfred is no longer with the police department. The release also mentioned that once Kraus signs, Unfred will be listed as assistant chief, but on leave for “personal reasons” until his retirement.

Julius Brown, chair of the Lakewood African American Police Advisory Committee, opposed Lakewood’s decision to settle with Unfred.

“That’s not a good look for Lakewood. The citizens of Lakewood have a say in how the money is spent,” Brown said, according to The News Tribune. “Doing under-the-table deals with people under investigation seems unscrupulous. Please consider your actions and how they are perceived in the public forum.”

After the Lakewood City Council approved the settlement, Unfred said he “did nothing wrong.”

Follow Jason Sutich on X.

