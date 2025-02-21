Lakewood duplex fire displaces five people

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Five people are without a place to call home after a fire.

It happened at a duplex on 8th Street Southwest in Lakewood.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue says no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The fire department shared photos online of the charred remains of the home:

Crews responded to a duplex fire at the 6100 block of 85th St. SW. in Lakewood.



There were no injuries, however five occupants were displaced.



The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/JEISUKLvAZ — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) February 21, 2025





