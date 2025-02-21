Lakewood duplex fire displaces five people

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Five people are without a place to call home after a fire.
It happened at a duplex on 8th Street Southwest in Lakewood.
West Pierce Fire & Rescue says no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
The fire department shared photos online of the charred remains of the home:
There were no injuries, however five occupants were displaced.
