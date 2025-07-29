Lake Stevens unveils plans to begin construction on $4M historical museum this year

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The City of Lake Stevens plans to start construction on a $4 million historical museum this year in downtown Lake Stevens. The museum will be a three-story, 3,500 square-foot building located at 12406 Mill Spur Road.

The plot of land in its entirety will encompass 8,000 square feet. The city also plans to include two retail spaces, Russell Wright, the City of Lake Stevens community development director, told The Puget Sound Business Journal.

New Lake Stevens Historical Museum construction plans

The museum’s addition is part of a plan passed in 2018 to revitalize the City of Lake Stevens’ core. The project’s funding will be partially provided through a bond issued in 2021 for $9.6 million. The funding will cover the museum project and City Hall improvements. A $760,000 grant for the tenant improvements was also received for the museum.

MJ Neal Associates Architects in Wenatchee is currently seeking a commercial building permit for the museum. Leases for the retail tenants are still under negotiation, and the names of the tenants will be released at a later date, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

In 2021, the old Lake Stevens museum at 1806 Main St. was torn down as part of a previous phase in the city’s downtown project plans. Artifacts from the old museum have been stored inside an old firehouse for the last few years.

Wright noted that the city’s initial museum plan included a two-story building, which has since been revised to three stories.

“The big reason to do that is, as we built out our downtown, we wanted to make sure we had good attractions there that would bring people in,” Wright told The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The city anticipated the project would start breaking ground in late summer or early fall, but Wright believed there could be delays.

“We’re getting late in the construction season, but it’s still our goal to try and push forward and see if we can get the project underway this year,” Wright said, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

