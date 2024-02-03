Lake City couple robbed at gunpoint by home invaders

LAKE CITY, Wash. — Seattle police say they are looking for three home invaders who robbed a couple at gunpoint on Jan. 28.

Officers were sent to the 14000 block of 25th Avenue Northeast in the Olympic Hills neighborhood just after 3 a.m.

“The husband told police he was asleep when his dog woke him up and he heard his wife scream from upstairs,” said a spokesperson. “He was confronted by two suspects and one of them pointed a gun at him demanding valuables.”

A third suspect pointed a gun at the man’s wife.

The men then ransacked the couple’s home in a search for anything valuable.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

