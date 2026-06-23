Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What to look out for as we get into hot summer weather

SEATTLE — With temperatures expected to get close to 90 this week, it’s important to make sure you’re keeping hydrated and staying cool.

Make sure you’re checking on neighbors and loved ones-- especially vulnerable people like the elderly, young children, pets, and those prone to heat-related illnesses.

Recognizing the signs and differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion can be life-saving.

Signs of heat exhaustion:

Dizziness

Thirst

Heavy Sweating

Nausea

Weakness

Treatment: loosen clothing, get to a cooler area, sip cool water. Seek medical attention if your symptoms don’t improve.

Signs of heat stroke:

Confusion

Dizziness

Becomes unconcious

Treatment: Act fast and call 911. Move the person to a cooler area and cool with water or ice. Loosen clothing or remove extra layers. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

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