Lacey shooting suspect leads officers on dangerous chase

LACEY, Wash. — A man suspected in a shooting in Lacey last week led police on a dangerous chase that ended in his arrest.

On April 3, Lacey Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Bonne Street East, where a man had been shot in the shoulder/neck area and couldn’t move. The victim was taken to Harborview.

Witnesses said there was a fight between several people that ended in the shooting, with the suspect leaving with a woman in a red Jeep.

Officers spoke with witnesses and identified the suspect.

On Sunday, officers spotted the suspect driving in Lacey near Draham Street Northeast and tried to pull him over. The driver didn’t stop, and kept speeding through Lacey and onto southbound Interstate 5 with officers in pursuit.

The driver then got off of I-5, went over an overpass, and then got back onto southbound I-5.

An officer performed a PIT manuever on the car and several patrol vehicles surrounded the suspect’s Jeep, but he rammed the patrol cars and continued to flee, this time driving north in the southbound lanes of I-5.

Eventually, he hit a citizen’s car, which brought the suspect’s car to a stop. At that point, officers were able to quickly arrest him.

Police learned the car the suspect was driving had been stolen in Olympia.

The man was booked into jail for assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.

©2024 Cox Media Group