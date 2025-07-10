Lacey police arrest man for seventh time in 14 months. Here’s why.

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department says they just arrested a man for a seventh time in 14 months.

He’s accused of stealing about $5,000 in wire from electrical boxes off Marvin Road.

Officers say they reviewed video of the theft and instantly recognized the man.

The department says one of his arrests, they recovered $40,000 in items that had been stolen. His other arrests include theft, possession of a controlled substance, and some warrants.

The man was arrested on Wednesday, and police say they recovered multiple bags of wiring.

