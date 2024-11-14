Lacey parents accused of trying to kidnap daughter for refusing arranged marriage

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Lacey couple is accused of trying to kidnap their daughter and kill her for refusing an arranged marriage, according to court documents filed in Thurston County.

On Oct. 18, multiple people called 911 to report seeing a man choking a girl outside Timberline High School. Prosecutors say he was later identified as Ihsan Ali, her father.

According to the court documents, the teen’s boyfriend tried to intervene but was also assaulted.

Several witnesses told law enforcement that the teen’s mother, Zahraa Subhi Mohsin Ali, came up and grabbed her from behind.

While she was in a headlock, the documents state the teen was “knocked out” and that she wasn’t sure how long she lost consciousness.

The school was placed in a precautionary lockdown.

Court documents state that the teen reported abuse by her parents before and that they disciplined her for “transgressions like not making tea” for them.

According to prosecutors, the girl told investigators she’d run away because her parents had planned to send her to Iraq to marry an older man and had threatened to kill her.

Prosecutors said she went to the school, where she used to be a student, to find a safe place to stay and her parents followed her.

Prosecutors charged Ihsan Ali, the girl’s father, with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault.

Her mother, Zahraa Ali has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, assault, burglary, and violating a protection order.

A trial is tentatively set for Dec. 30.

