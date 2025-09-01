Labor Day filled with rallies in favor of workers in western WA

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Local unions are meeting at Cascade Playground in South Lake Union in Seattle Monday to both celebrate the Labor Movement and sound the alarm about Palantir Technologies.

The unions argue that the software company, which specializes in AI data analytics, poses one of the most significant threats to democracy.

The unions said the company helps fund ICE raids, foreign wars, and mass surveillance.

Today’s rally and celebration take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., held by Workers Over Billionaires.

Below are several other gatherings taking place in Western Washington for Labor Day.

Capitol Hill, Seattle

Capitol Hill Pride is holding a march, rally, and chalk-in from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Seattle Central College.

Lake Forest Park

A sign-waving event is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ballinger Way N.E. and Bothell Way N.E.

Shoreline

A rally, held by Everyday Activists, is taking place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. near the town center.

Des Moines

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., a rally will be held at Big Catch Plaza.

Tacoma

Indivisible Tacoma is holding a banner event over I-5 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Bothell

Workers Over Billionaires is holding a rally at the intersection of State Route 522 and State Route 527 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Coupeville

Indivisible Whidbey has people gathering from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at N. Main Street and State Route 20.

Maple Valley

Maple Valley will see a rally from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 26520 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road S.E.

Port Orchard

A protest walk, starting near City Hall, will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Milton

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., a rally is happening at Meridian Avenue E. and Milton Way, held by Invidisible EMF.

