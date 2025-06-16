Labor Dave: Dave Matthews Band to play Gorge Amphitheatre for three nights

GEORGE, Wash. — The ‘Labor Dave’ tradition lives on for another year.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Dave Matthews Band, will be bringing their 2025 Spring/Summer Tour to Washington to play at The Gorge Amphitheatre for three consecutive nights.

The band will conclude the tour, playing on August 29, 30, and 31 for the group’s traditional Labor Day weekend residency in George, WA.

Below are the opening performances:

August 29: Southern Avenue / Kaleo

August 30: Oskar & Julia / Bela Fleck & The Flecktones

August 31: Louis Cato / Goose

According to the Spokesman Review, Dave Matthews Band first played the outdoor venue in 1996. In 2001, the band had its first three-night run there, serving as a farewell to the summertime.

Since then, it’s become a long-standing tradition to play the venue over Labor Day weekend.

Tickets are now on sale. You can buy yours by clicking here.

