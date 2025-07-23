Kroger announces closure of Mill Creek QFC this fall, affecting 76 employees

MILL CREEK, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A QFC grocery store will close in Mill Creek after Kroger filed a worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN) with the state of Washington Monday.

The 37,500-square-foot store is located in the Mill Creek Square shopping center at 926 164th St. S.E. The closure will affect 76 employees, according to the filing.

Kroger announces Mill Creek QFC scheduled to close

The layoffs for Mill Creek QFC employees will take effect on Sept. 3.

“Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close the Mill Creek QFC,” Tiffany Sanders, spokesperson for the Kroger-owned grocery chain, said in a statement.

The announced closure followed Kroger’s plan made in June to close 60 of its underperforming stores across the country over the next 18 months, although the company did not initially specify which stores would be affected.

“While first-quarter sales and profitability exceeded our expectations, the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain,” Kroger Chief Financial Officer David Kennerly said.

Kroger currently owns and operates 59 QFC locations in Washington and Oregon. Additionally, Kroger owns 132 Fred Meyer stores across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

Kroger also stated in its earnings report that it will offer affected employees a role at other stores.

“[Kroger is] offering all impacted associates an opportunity to transfer to a new location,” Sanders said, according to Puget Sound Business Journal. “This closure is a result of the lease.”

Additionally, Kroger’s earnings report was released ahead of the stock market opening on June 20, which included $866 million in net profits for the first quarter. It increased the Kroger share price by nearly 10%.

©2025 Cox Media Group