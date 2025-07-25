Kohberger police reports: What officers first at the scene saw at the King Road house

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department has released over 300 police report files regarding the University of Idaho murders case following Bryan Kohberger’s sentence on Wednesday.

The documents cover follow police response to the quadruple homicide from the moment they got on scene to interviews and tracking down leads.

Kohberger was sentenced on July 23 to four life sentences without the possibility of parole for the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves in their off-campus home on King Road on Nov. 13, 2022.

One of the first reports details the scene that police walked into.

Xana and Ethan were found in a room with deep stab wounds. The document says it appears Xana fought back, as she had deep defensive wounds.

Kaylee and Madison were found elsewhere in the home. Documents say Kaylee had the most severe injuries, and that she was “unrecognizable.”

Madison, Xana and Ethan all had sharp force wounds, police wrote in their report from the medical examiner. Kaylee had those as well, but was the only one who had asphyxial injuries and blunt force injuries.

While Kohberger has never offered a motive or detailed confession, experts believe that Kaylee may have been the target due to the extent of her injuries.

One of the two surviving roommates told police in interviews that about a month earlier, Kaylee had taken her dog, Murphy, outside when she saw an unknown man “up above their house to the south,” staring at her.

It was concerning enough that Kaylee “told everyone” about it and called her roommates to ask if they’d be home soon, the roommate said.

A friend of Kaylee’s also told police that when they had lunch on Sept. 11, 2022, she made references to having a stalker, according to the documents.

It was never confirmed if this was Kohberger or if it was even related to the murders, but police noted it anyway.

The other surviving roommate heard Kaylee scream on the night of the murders and heard her announce that there was “somebody” inside the home, according to the police report. That roommate told officers she heard an unknown male voice saying something along the lines of “you’re gonna be fine. I’m gonna help you.”

