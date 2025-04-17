Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening three teenage girls at Alki Beach

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Seattle man was arrested after threatening three teenage girls with a knife near Alki Beach.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported the incident occurred Wednesday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m. near Alki Avenue Southwest and 63rd Avenue Southwest. The suspect allegedly approached a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds with a knife and began yelling at them. The comments he made toward them included disturbing threats involving sexual assault and the devil.

The three teenage girls distanced themselves from the man before a witness intervened. He allegedly approached another person earlier that morning as well, according to a witness statement.

“A 48-year-old woman told police the suspect had approached her earlier near the Alki Bathhouse while she walked her dog,” SPD stated in its crime blotter. “She said he shouted something unintelligible and growled at her before walking away when she told him to back off.”

No one was hurt, and the fixed-blade knife was recovered at the scene. The suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of malicious harassment.

