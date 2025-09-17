Kitsap Humane Society sends big dogs to other local shelters as kennel renovations begin

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap Humane Society (KHS) has begun the first step in their "Big Dog Rekenneling project."

The shelter is currently renovating its dog holding area for dogs 40 pounds and up in the hopes of making a calmer and more comfortable space for their larger dogs. The campus is one of the oldest animal spaces in the area.

The Humane Society said today that many of its residents had been sent to nearby boarding facilities.

“Big thanks to our community and partner organizations for helping us ease the crowding in our large dog holding areas as we get ready for renovations!” posted Kitsap Humane Society.

“We are especially thankful to Peninsula Pet Lodges in Olalla and McDonald’s Kennels in Silverdale for housing several of our adoptable dogs, ensuring they are close enough to campus for adoption meets!” the shelter added.

Last week, three dogs made their way to PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society) in Lynnwood ahead of the renovation.

The renovation of 26 kennels, which is over half of the shelter kennels, is set to start today, September 17, and will run 4-6 weeks.

During that time, the dog kennels will be closed and the Humane Society will not be able to take in new dogs or pet surrenders.

Also starting today, all dog adoptions will be by appointment only to ensure pups are available and ready to meet prospective owners.

To schedule a meet-and-greet, email: adoptions@kitsap-humane.org

If you are interested in fostering during the remodel, visit: https://www.kitsap-humane.org/

