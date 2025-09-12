Kitsap Humane Society looks for foster homes before kennel renovations

SIVERDALE, Wash. — Kitsap Humane Society (KHS) is currently renovating its dog holding area for dogs 40 pounds and up.

However, that means that over half of the kennels will not be available for the dogs while the renovation takes place.

KHS is urgently looking for new foster homes to take care of these dogs for a while until the renovations are done.

The renovation of the 26 kennels will start on Sept. 17 and run 4-6 weeks.

During that time, the dog kennels will be closed.

They will not be able to take in new dogs or pet surrenders during that time.

You can still come in to adopt from their cats and critters spaces.

The campus is one of the oldest animal spaces in the area.

KHS is hoping that the renovations will make a calm and comfortable space for the larger dogs.

If you are interested in fostering any of the dogs, you can get more information here.

©2025 Cox Media Group