Kitsap County introduces AI-assisted 911 technology

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap 911 has introduced a new AI bot, named AVA, to answer its new non-emergency line.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says that while every call matters, not every situation requires an emergency response.

AVA will help answer questions in 35 different languages, collect information, and then connect callers to the right line.

So what does this mean for the community? According to Kitsap 911, the AI assistant will help with:

Faster access to emergency call takers during critical incidents

Reduced wait times for non-emergency callers

Better support for dispatch staff during high call volumes

More efficient service overall

Kitsap County’s non-emergency phone number is 360-328-7711.

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