KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Martin saved an injured duck last week.

He spotted the feathered friend in a roadway on Sunday.

“He carefully captured the bird, who was then taken to the West Sound Wildlife Animal Shelter for treatment,” said a spokesperson.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Martin spotted an injured duck in the roadway on Sunday. He carefully captured the... Posted by Kitsap County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 22, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group