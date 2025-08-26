Kitchen fire in Lynnwood apartment displaces two families

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A kitchen fire in a Lynnwood apartment complex has displaced two families, including three children.

South County Fire says they responded to a fire at the Scriber Creek Apartments on the 20000 block of 44th Ave W in Lynnwood on Monday.

Firefighters say that residents were aware of the fire after the smoke alarms went off.

Sprinkler systems helped to contain the fire until fire crews arrived.

No one was injured, and American Red Cross Northwest Region volunteers are helping the residents that were affected.

South County Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

They say to plan for fires like these by checking your smoke alarms, creating an evacuation plan, and staying in the kitchen while food is cooking.

